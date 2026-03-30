Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. $CGBD Shares Bought by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC grew its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 517.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,731 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 459,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 127,681 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 418,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 154,355 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth about $7,505,000. Finally, North Ground Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the third quarter worth about $5,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director John G. Nestor sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $49,687.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $62,275.64. This represents a 44.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CGBD

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $775.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $66.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.6%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is currently 156.86%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc (NASDAQ: CGBD) is a closed-end, non-diversified business development company that provides customized debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. Chartered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the company invests primarily in floating-rate senior secured loans, including first-lien, unitranche and one-stop structures. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through disciplined credit selection and active portfolio management.

The firm focuses on U.S.

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