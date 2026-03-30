Trustees of Dartmouth College Takes $10.01 Million Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 201,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,006,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises about 2.5% of Trustees of Dartmouth College’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 427.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000.

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iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $37.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.77. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $71.82.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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