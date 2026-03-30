R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 4.6% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 243,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 56.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 18.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $348.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $188.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.59. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.43 and a twelve month high of $391.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $304.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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