6,028 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS Acquired by Global View Capital Management LLC

Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $116.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $127.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.81.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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