Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 3.2% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 210.7% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Express Price Performance
American Express stock opened at $292.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.03.
American Express Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. This trade represents a 46.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total transaction of $9,599,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,103.94. This represents a 57.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $395.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.95.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXP
More American Express News
Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AXP is pushing new product and technology initiatives — the company rolled out a 2% cash-back Graphite card and is expanding AI-driven tools aimed at deepening engagement with business customers, which could support spend and revenue growth over time. American Express Bets Big on AI, Cash Back in 2026 Push
- Positive Sentiment: Investor-focused coverage highlights sustained demand for premium cards and membership services, which supports higher-margin revenue streams and customer loyalty—one of the reasons long-term thesis holders remain constructive. 3 Things Every American Express Investor Needs to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis argues AXP is not materially threatened by rapid AI disintermediation of commerce today — management and analysts point to AmEx’s network, data, and premium customer base as defenses vs. “agentic AI” threats. This is more a reassurance than a near-term catalyst. Why American Express Doesn’t Fear an Agentic AI Shop-ocalypse
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry moves and competitor developments (Bread Financial, Clear Secure, travel rental players) are shaping the competitive and travel-spend backdrop; these stories can shift relative sentiment toward card issuers but are not direct AXP catalysts. BFH Stock Near 52-Week High: A Signal for Investors to Hold Tight? Hertz Stock and Other Shutdown Winners Slump as TSA Funding Truce Signals End to Travel Chaos
- Negative Sentiment: Market headlines note AXP declined more than the broader market today; short-term price pressure appears driven by recent share-price weakness and investor rotation away from higher-beta financials. Why American Express (AXP) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
- Negative Sentiment: Investors remain sensitive to recent fundamental signals — AXP’s latest quarter showed only a very small EPS miss and management set FY?2026 EPS guidance that the market will closely scrutinize; lingering valuation concerns and the stock’s YTD weakness keep downside risk elevated. Is It Time To Revisit American Express (AXP) After Recent Share Price Weakness?
About American Express
American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.
American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.
See Also
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