Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 3.2% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 210.7% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $292.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.03.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. This trade represents a 46.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total transaction of $9,599,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,103.94. This represents a 57.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $395.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.95.

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About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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