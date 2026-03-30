Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN Shares Bought by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 420,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,507 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.5% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

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Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

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