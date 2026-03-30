Nova Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 7,050 Shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF $JSMD

Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 123.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

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Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $77.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.60. Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $752.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund. JSMD was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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