Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,676 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,485,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,930,000 after buying an additional 41,975 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 82.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,745,000 after acquiring an additional 994,551 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lumentum by 8,579.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,199 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 4.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,085,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 707.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,555,000 after acquiring an additional 871,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $702.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $582.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.19. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $808.80. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 215.56 and a beta of 1.38.
Key Stories Impacting Lumentum
Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lumentum’s stock hit new highs after being added to major benchmarks, a move that typically forces index funds to buy shares and supports sustained demand. Lumentum (LITE) Stock Reaches Record Peak on S&P 500 Addition and Major NC Facility Announcement
- Positive Sentiment: Company announced plans for a new U.S. plant to produce lasers for AI data centers, naming NVIDIA as a customer — a revenue and margin tailwind if volumes scale to meet AI/optics demand. Lumentum plans new U.S. plant to produce lasers for AI data centers, Nvidia to be customer
- Positive Sentiment: Market analytics and trade flow services flagged “power inflow” / institutional outlier signals and large “big money” buys into LITE, which traders interpret as confirmation of institutional accumulation driving short-term momentum. Lumentum Shares Rise 3% After Key Trading Signal
- Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlights persistent “big money” inflows and historical outlier performance since 2016, reinforcing the narrative of institutional support and momentum. Watch Lumentum Rise on Big Money Buys
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary grouped LITE among tech names showing double-digit gains recently, citing AI demand and cloud momentum that benefit Lumentum’s optics and laser exposure. 4 Tech Picks That Saw Double-Digit Gains Amid Volatility in Past Month
- Neutral Sentiment: General market roundups and “stocks to watch” lists (WSJ, Seeking Alpha, MSN) have highlighted LITE’s momentum; useful for visibility but less directly catalytic than index inclusion or confirmed customer wins. Stocks to Watch: Unity, Carnival, AstraZeneca
- Neutral Sentiment: Brief overnight/trending summaries have amplified attention on LITE among retail investors; this raises volume and volatility but is not a fundamental driver on its own. Lumentum Holdings (LITE) stock is trending overnight: Here’s what you should know
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on LITE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lumentum to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lumentum to $595.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lumentum to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.06.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.29, for a total value of $2,389,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,625.53. This trade represents a 66.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $47,580,182. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.
Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.
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