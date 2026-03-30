Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,676 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,485,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,930,000 after buying an additional 41,975 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 82.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,745,000 after acquiring an additional 994,551 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lumentum by 8,579.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,199 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 4.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,085,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 707.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,555,000 after acquiring an additional 871,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

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Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $702.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $582.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.19. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $808.80. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 215.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Key Stories Impacting Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LITE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lumentum to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lumentum to $595.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lumentum to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.29, for a total value of $2,389,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,625.53. This trade represents a 66.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $47,580,182. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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