VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT Shares Sold by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,693 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 228.7% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

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VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT opened at $94.29 on Monday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $108.10. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.60.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage. MOAT was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

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