Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 19,156 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $64.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Dbs Bank raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

PayPal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $43.59 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. PayPal’s payout ratio is 10.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $98,763.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $50,992.20. This represents a 65.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 37,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,560,563.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,484.67. This trade represents a 54.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,608 shares of company stock worth $3,831,535. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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