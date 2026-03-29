Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) versus Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Head to Head Contrast

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Custom Truck One Source and Ferrari, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Custom Truck One Source 2 2 3 0 2.14 Ferrari 0 6 7 3 2.81

Custom Truck One Source currently has a consensus price target of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 14.64%. Ferrari has a consensus price target of $475.61, indicating a potential upside of 49.92%. Given Ferrari’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ferrari is more favorable than Custom Truck One Source.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Custom Truck One Source -1.60% -3.88% -0.88% Ferrari 22.36% 43.40% 16.65%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and Ferrari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrari has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and Ferrari”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Custom Truck One Source $1.94 billion 0.75 -$31.05 million ($0.15) -43.03 Ferrari $8.08 billion 9.18 $1.81 billion $10.11 31.38

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Custom Truck One Source. Custom Truck One Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ferrari beats Custom Truck One Source on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Custom Truck One Source

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Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS). The ERS segment owns new and used specialty equipment, including truck-mounted aerial lifts, cranes, service trucks, dump trucks, trailers, digger derricks, and other machinery and equipment. The TES segment offers new equipment for sale to be used for end-markets, which can be modified to meet customers specific needs. The APS segment provides truck and equipment maintenance and repair services; and rents and sells specialized tools, including stringing blocks, insulated hot stick, and rigging equipment, as well as sale of specialized aftermarket parts. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Ferrari

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Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods. In addition, the company operates Ferrari museums in Modena and Maranello; Il Cavallino restaurant in Maranello; and theme parks in Abu Dhabi and Spain. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages racetracks; develops and sells a range of apparel and accessories; and operates franchised and owned Ferrari stores. The company also sells its products through a network of authorized dealers operating points of sale, as well as through its website. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

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