Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on PPRUY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

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Kering Stock Down 1.9%

Kering Company Profile

Kering stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58. Kering has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $40.70.

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Kering is a global luxury goods group headquartered in Paris that designs, produces and distributes high-end fashion, leather goods, jewelry and watches. The company owns and manages a portfolio of well-known maisons — including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and several specialist jewelry and watchmakers — and supports those brands with centralized services for sourcing, manufacturing oversight, distribution and retail operations.

Originally part of a broader retail conglomerate, the group repositioned itself over the past two decades as a focused luxury house and adopted the Kering name in the 2010s.

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