iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO Stock Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,451 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,621,000 after acquiring an additional 637,336 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,347,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,745,000 after acquiring an additional 136,476 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,742,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,589 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,647,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,341,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.63 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.39 and a one year high of $50.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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