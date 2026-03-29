JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 29,392 Shares of Celanese Corporation $CE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 259,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $10,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 21.0% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,115,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,255,000 after acquiring an additional 887,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,081,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,934,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,703,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after purchasing an additional 466,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

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Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $63.36 on Friday. Celanese Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). Celanese had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CE. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore set a $63.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celanese from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CE

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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