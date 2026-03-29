Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,380 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 130,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Wolfstich Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $889,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 586,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 192,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

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