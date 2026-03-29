BNY $BK Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,201 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BNY were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd grew its stake in shares of BNY by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 6,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of BNY by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY by 1.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BNY by 1.9% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on BNY from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. New Street Research set a $143.00 price target on shares of BNY in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BNY from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BNY in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BNY from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

BNY Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of BNY stock opened at $114.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.99. BNY has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $128.76. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

BNY (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.11. BNY had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.62%.The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. BNY’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BNY will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNY Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. BNY’s payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

BNY Profile

(Free Report)

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world’s capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.