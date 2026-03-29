LVW Advisors LLC Sells 3,571 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.50 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:PM opened at $163.62 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $191.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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