Spire Wealth Management Purchases 46,845 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 993.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,845 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong AI/server demand and renewed analyst attention are supporting revenue expectations and sentiment; several industry notes highlight Dell as a primary AI infrastructure beneficiary. Read More.

Strong AI/server demand and renewed analyst attention are supporting revenue expectations and sentiment; several industry notes highlight Dell as a primary AI infrastructure beneficiary. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product catalysts — Dell unveiled refreshed commercial PCs and peripherals built for on?device AI and enterprise security, which can help near?term commercial refresh cycles. Read More.

Product catalysts — Dell unveiled refreshed commercial PCs and peripherals built for on?device AI and enterprise security, which can help near?term commercial refresh cycles. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnerships for AI capacity — deals to deploy GPU clusters (e.g., with HIVE) bolster Dell’s exposure to large enterprise and cloud AI workloads. Read More.

Partnerships for AI capacity — deals to deploy GPU clusters (e.g., with HIVE) bolster Dell’s exposure to large enterprise and cloud AI workloads. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raise signals cash?return discipline (quarterly dividend raised to $0.63), which may attract yield?oriented investors and reduce downside volatility. Read More.

Dividend raise signals cash?return discipline (quarterly dividend raised to $0.63), which may attract yield?oriented investors and reduce downside volatility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings beat and raised guidance underpin the bullish narrative: revenue and EPS topped expectations in late February, providing a solid fundamental backdrop. Read More.

Recent earnings beat and raised guidance underpin the bullish narrative: revenue and EPS topped expectations in late February, providing a solid fundamental backdrop. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector dynamics — broader enterprise spending on servers and easing memory headwinds help Dell, but competitors (HP, Super Micro, others) are also pushing AI?PC and server plays. Read More.

Sector dynamics — broader enterprise spending on servers and easing memory headwinds help Dell, but competitors (HP, Super Micro, others) are also pushing AI?PC and server plays. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options and trading flows show bullish retail/institutional tilt in recent coverage, which can amplify moves in either direction as news arrives. Read More.

Options and trading flows show bullish retail/institutional tilt in recent coverage, which can amplify moves in either direction as news arrives. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling has accelerated (large block sales disclosed recently), a near?term psychological headwind that can trigger selling pressure despite corporate performance. Read More.

Significant insider selling has accelerated (large block sales disclosed recently), a near?term psychological headwind that can trigger selling pressure despite corporate performance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution concerns: some contrarian analysis warns that backlog and AI demand don’t eliminate execution risk — a disappointment in order conversion or margins could pressure the richly rerated stock. Read More.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $172.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.65. The stock has a market cap of $111.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $186.39.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank raised Dell Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total value of $229,561.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,557.80. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 74,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $11,308,008.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,009.76. This represents a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,595,522 shares of company stock worth $403,091,708. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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