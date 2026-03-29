Spire Wealth Management Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF $TAN

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 7,913.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110,235 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 719.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after acquiring an additional 779,301 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,180,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,901,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 111,322 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,252,000.

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Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 1.3%

TAN opened at $54.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $61.03.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider). The Index is designed to track companies within the business segments of the solar energy industry, which include companies that produce solar power equipment and products for end users, companies that produce fabrication products (such as the equipment used by solar cell and module producers to manufacture solar power equipment) or services (such as companies specializing in the solar cell manufacturing or the provision of consulting services to solar cell and module producers) for solar power equipment producers.

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