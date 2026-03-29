Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 $SSO

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 116.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 199,144 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises 0.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $21,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

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ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 3.5%

SSO stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.01.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Cuts Dividend

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

(Free Report)

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S. Index Committee through a non-mechanical process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

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