American Express Company $AXP Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 223.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in American Express by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 210.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore set a $393.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.95.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $292.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $200.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,704.09. This trade represents a 46.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total transaction of $8,346,340.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,480.14. This represents a 75.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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