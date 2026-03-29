Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF $USTB

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,413 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 124,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 769,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,128,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 209,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period.

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VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.1896 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

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