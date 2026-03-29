Short Interest in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Declines By 23.0%

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,972,275 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the February 26th total of 11,658,609 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,848,987 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 606,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,263,275.95. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $6,044,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On StandardAero

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SARO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,000,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,167 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in StandardAero by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,984,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,488 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in StandardAero by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,224,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in StandardAero by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,210,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,931,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in StandardAero by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,867,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,688,000 after purchasing an additional 522,203 shares in the last quarter.

StandardAero Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE SARO opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.02. StandardAero has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that StandardAero will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StandardAero announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SARO shares. Zacks Research raised StandardAero from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Susquehanna set a $38.00 target price on StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on StandardAero from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StandardAero has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SARO

About StandardAero

(Get Free Report)

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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