Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Update

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,038 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the February 26th total of 35,064 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,425 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Interlink Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interlink Electronics during the third quarter worth about $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Interlink Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Interlink Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Interlink Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

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Interlink Electronics Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:LINK opened at $3.00 on Friday. Interlink Electronics has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 million and a PE ratio of -150.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Interlink Electronics ( NASDAQ:LINK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Interlink Electronics had a negative return on equity of 17.82% and a negative net margin of 14.70%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Interlink Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interlink Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

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About Interlink Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Interlink Electronics, Inc is a California-based company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of human interface technologies. The company’s core focus is on force-sensing and touch-sensitive solutions that enable intuitive control and feedback in electronic devices. Interlink holds proprietary intellectual property in the field of force-sensing resistors (FSRs) and related sensor technologies, giving it a distinct position in the market for tactile input components.

Interlink’s product portfolio includes thin-film force-sensing resistors, membrane keypads, touchpads and programmable touch-feedback modules.

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