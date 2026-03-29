Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $3.47 Million in ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF $ELFY

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:ELFY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 98,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,845,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $4,610,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $780,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $390,000.

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ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ELFY opened at $39.07 on Friday. ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $42.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average is $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.54.

ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.1046 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th.

(Free Report)

The ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the performance of the underlying index, which focuses on companies involved in the electrification infrastructure sector.

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