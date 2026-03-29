Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,670 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.0% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 840.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000.

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JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.5%

JQUA stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.13. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $64.90.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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