Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $27.06 Million Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,062,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 3.0% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 82.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,736,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,834,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,789,000 after purchasing an additional 262,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,680,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,274,000 after purchasing an additional 583,087 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,067,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,227,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,163,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,350,000 after buying an additional 652,134 shares during the period.

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iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $309.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.25. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $349.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

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