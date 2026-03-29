Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 90,600 Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF $FRDM

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

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Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FRDM opened at $53.47 on Friday. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $63.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report).

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