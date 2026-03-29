FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.86 and last traded at $42.93. Approximately 5,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 11,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.8%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $353.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.37.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

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