Viking Fund Management LLC Has $11.60 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $282.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $763.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 72,029 shares of company stock valued at $22,195,693 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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