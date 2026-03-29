Viking Fund Management LLC Has $11.60 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Fed proposal to ease post?2008 capital rules should free up capital and boost returns for large banks like JPMorgan, improving earnings power and capital deployment prospects. How to Approach JPMorgan Stock as Fed Set to Ease Capital Rules
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/flow signal: heavy put buying and extreme options activity in JPM has historically preceded rebounds — an indicator that contrarian buyers may step in. This can support a near?term bounce. Option Activity Is Bullish For JPMorgan And Financial Sector (Technical Analysis)
- Positive Sentiment: Investment banking upside: Anthropic is considering an IPO and has talked with banks including JPMorgan — potential M&A/IB fee opportunities if JPM participates. Claude AI Maker Anthropic Considers IPO as Soon as October
- Neutral Sentiment: Asset?management product update: JPMorgan plans a private?credit fund with limited redemptions (7.5%) — expands product set and fee income but comes with liquidity/market?timing considerations. JPMorgan Plans Private Credit Fund That Allows 7.5% Redemptions
- Neutral Sentiment: Back?office/listing housekeeping: J.P. Morgan Asset Management will transfer 14 ETFs to new listing exchanges on April 16 — operational item with limited direct share?price impact. J.P. Morgan to Transfer 14 ETFs From Current Exchanges
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling and disclosed lobbying spend: recent filings show extensive insider sales (multiple executives, including Dimon, sold shares) — can be perceived negatively by the market even if sales are for diversification/compensation reasons. Lobbying Update: $60,000 of JPMORGAN CHASE HOLDINGS LLC lobbying was just disclosed
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and FX pressure: Middle East conflict and surge in the dollar are driving safe?haven flows and market volatility — broader headwinds for financial stocks and trading revenues, which helps explain today’s weakness in JPM. Also, JPM strategists warn of oil?flow shocks through the Strait of Hormuz that could fuel further volatility. Dollar’s Best Run Since July Roils Wall Street’s FX Roadmap This map shows a crude ticking time bomb that hits much of the world’s oil supply in April
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 3.0%
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.70.
View Our Latest Research Report on JPM
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 72,029 shares of company stock valued at $22,195,693 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.
The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
Featured Articles
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.