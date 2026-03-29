Epiphany Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Up 0.2%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

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About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

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Epiphany Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) is a Delaware?incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a blank check vehicle, Epiphany Technology Acquisition does not conduct commercial operations of its own but holds trust funds while seeking an appropriate target in the technology and innovation sectors.

The company completed its IPO of units consisting of one share of Class A common stock and one?third of a redeemable warrant, raising gross proceeds to pursue a business combination.

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