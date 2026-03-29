Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 83,369 iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 186.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,061,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,921,000 after acquiring an additional 690,272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3,218.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 504,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,540,000 after purchasing an additional 489,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,568,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,565,000 after purchasing an additional 421,138 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $22,334,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,270,000 after purchasing an additional 307,021 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMLF opened at $73.68 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average is $75.95.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility). SMLF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

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