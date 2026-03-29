Short Interest in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Decreases By 46.8%

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 183,621 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the February 26th total of 344,906 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,595 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHQ. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 157,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 425,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 287,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,942 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $31.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1066 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

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The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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