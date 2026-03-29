SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Short Interest Update

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,234,765 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the February 26th total of 2,338,947 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,710,987 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.99 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

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