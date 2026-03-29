Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Trading Up 27.3% – Still a Buy?

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) traded up 27.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.2250 and last traded at $0.2250. 4,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,751,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.1768.

Unrivaled Brands Stock Down 14.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $148.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

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About Unrivaled Brands

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Unrivaled Brands, Inc (OTCMKTS:UNRV) is a U.S.-based holding company focused on the acquisition, development and distribution of branded consumer packaged goods. Through its subsidiaries, the company identifies emerging products in categories such as beverage alcohol, beauty and personal care, wellness and other niche lifestyle segments. By leveraging strategic licensing agreements and targeted acquisitions, Unrivaled Brands seeks to build a diversified portfolio that can compete across multiple retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

The company’s core activities include brand incubation, marketing support and the establishment of distribution networks with national and regional retailers, e-commerce platforms and specialty stores.

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