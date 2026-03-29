Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 7.7% increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 169.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

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Sun Communities Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $125.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Sun Communities has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $137.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.40 million. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 61.86%.Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.75 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.98.

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Sun Communities Company Profile

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Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company’s portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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