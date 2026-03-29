Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) & Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Critical Analysis

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) and Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and Nayax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 16.42% 18.39% 5.90% Nayax 8.87% 11.60% 3.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Nayax shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fiserv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 2 25 9 0 2.19 Nayax 1 3 3 0 2.29

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fiserv and Nayax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Fiserv currently has a consensus price target of $107.55, suggesting a potential upside of 99.53%. Nayax has a consensus price target of $51.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.37%. Given Fiserv’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Nayax.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiserv and Nayax”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $21.19 billion 1.36 $3.48 billion $6.34 8.50 Nayax $400.43 million 4.94 $35.52 million $0.95 56.87

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Nayax. Fiserv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nayax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Fiserv has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nayax has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiserv beats Nayax on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

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Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Clover, a cloud based POS and integrated commerce operating system for small and mid-sized businesses and independent software vendors; and Carat, an integrated operating system for large businesses. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners in the form of joint venture alliances, revenue sharing alliances, and referral agreement. The Financial Technology segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, check processing, and other products and services. The Payments and Network segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; funds access, debit payments, cardless ATM access, and surcharge-free ATM network; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves merchants, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Nayax

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Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses. It provides electric vehicle charging stations; VPOS Touch, a credit card reader cashless payment device; VPOS Fusion, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; NOVA 156, an electronic cash register; DOT, a smart QR and barcode reader; UNO Plus and UNO 8, which are EMV and FeliCa contactless readers; EMV SOM, a PCI-PTS ready contactless EMV reader module; Nova Market, a cashless micro market and self-checkout solution; NOVA 55, an a handheld smart point of sale (POS) device; NOVA 45, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS; and Retail One, a universal retail solution that integrates directly with SAP. The company sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and distributors. It serves various verticals, including vending machines, coffee machines, unattended checkout counters, self-service kiosks, ticketing machines, car wash stations, gaming machines, amusement rides, laundromats, and EV charging stations. Nayax Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

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