JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 24,673 Shares of Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,673 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $11,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interparfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Interparfums during the third quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Interparfums in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Interparfums by 1,180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Interparfums during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Interparfums alerts:

Interparfums Stock Down 1.0%

IPAR stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.48. Interparfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $142.61.

Interparfums Dividend Announcement

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $386.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.76 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 11.31%.The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Interparfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Interparfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Interparfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Interparfums

Interparfums Profile

(Free Report)

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company’s core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interparfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interparfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.