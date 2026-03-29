Scientific Industries (SCND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 resultson Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Scientific Industries to post earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Scientific Industries Stock Performance

SCND opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.35. Scientific Industries has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.

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Scientific Industries Company Profile

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Scientific Industries, Inc (OTCMKTS:SCND) is a manufacturer and distributor of laboratory equipment and life science research tools. The company specializes in the design, development and production of sample mixing and handling instruments, including vortex mixers, tube shakers, decappers and digital homogenizers. These products are employed across a range of settings such as academic research laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, clinical diagnostic centers and industrial quality-control facilities.

Since its inception in the mid-20th century, Scientific Industries has focused on durability, precision and user-friendly design in its portfolio.

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