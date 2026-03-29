Analysts Set Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) PT at $16.00

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Brookdale Senior Living to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th.

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Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 0.7%

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,804,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $36,786,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,821,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,884 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth $20,971,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,609,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,151 shares during the period.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.68. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 305.28% and a negative net margin of 8.22%.The business had revenue of $754.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

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Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) is one of the nation’s largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

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