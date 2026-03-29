IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF $HEFA

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 75.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,248 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEFA. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 72,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 241.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period.

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iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of HEFA stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report).

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