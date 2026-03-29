SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SUNation Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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SUNation Energy Trading Down 25.2%

NASDAQ:SUNE opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.28. SUNation Energy has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $108.60.

SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter. SUNation Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.

SUNation Energy Company Profile

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SUNation Energy Group, Inc is a Florida-based solar energy company specializing in the design, engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance of photovoltaic solar systems. Headquartered in Boca Raton, the company focuses on delivering turnkey solar solutions for residential and commercial customers. Its integrated service model spans site assessment, system design, installation, interconnection and ongoing performance monitoring.

The company’s product offering includes rooftop and ground-mounted solar arrays, energy storage systems and electric vehicle charging stations.

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