Solarmax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Solarmax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Solarmax Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Solarmax Technology Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solarmax Technology

Solarmax Technology stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. Solarmax Technology has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solarmax Technology in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solarmax Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solarmax Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solarmax Technology by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 41,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Solarmax Technology by 451.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter.

Solarmax Technology Company Profile

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SolarMax Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects. It serves residential, commercial, and government customers. SolarMax Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

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