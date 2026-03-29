Brokerages Set Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target at $51.79

Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.2667.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VNOM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Viper Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

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Viper Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -208.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Viper Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 4.87%.The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -660.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the third quarter worth about $240,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,423,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,417 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,130 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,087,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership’s assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

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