Leuthold Select Industries ETF (NYSEARCA:LST) Short Interest Down 33.6% in March

Leuthold Select Industries ETF (NYSEARCA:LST – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,985 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the February 26th total of 16,542 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,499 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Leuthold Select Industries ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,925,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Leuthold Select Industries ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Leuthold Select Industries ETF by 112.8% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 103,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 54,866 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Leuthold Select Industries ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Leuthold Select Industries ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 71,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 18,399 shares during the last quarter.

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Leuthold Select Industries ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of LST stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,403. Leuthold Select Industries ETF has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $116.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63.

About Leuthold Select Industries ETF

The Leuthold Select Industries ETF (LST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation by broadly investing in US equity securities. The selection process utilizes a quantitative approach that focuses on shifts in industry groups LST was launched on Jan 21, 2025 and is issued by Leuthold.

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