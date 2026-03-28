Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER) Short Interest Up 49.2% in March

Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,608 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the February 26th total of 1,748 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Nomura Energy Transition ETF Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA:PWER traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $39.79. 213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 million, a P/E ratio of 173.00 and a beta of 1.06. Nomura Energy Transition ETF has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $41.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83.
Nomura Energy Transition ETF Company Profile
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Energy Transition ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Energy Transition ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.