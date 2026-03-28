Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER) Short Interest Up 49.2% in March

Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,608 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the February 26th total of 1,748 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Nomura Energy Transition ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWER traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $39.79. 213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 million, a P/E ratio of 173.00 and a beta of 1.06. Nomura Energy Transition ETF has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $41.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83.

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The Macquarie Energy Transition ETF (PWER) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in global companies across various sectors that facilitate transition to low carbon energy sources and lower emission power production. PWER was launched on Nov 28, 2023 and is issued by Macquarie.

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