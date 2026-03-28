Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Short Interest Update

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 157,576 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the February 26th total of 104,841 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,169 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,369,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,258,000 after purchasing an additional 181,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 942,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after buying an additional 66,524 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 380,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after buying an additional 101,398 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 287,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 206,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 124,317 shares in the last quarter.

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Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of FLCO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,692. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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