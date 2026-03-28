iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Short Interest Down 28.3% in March

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,006,665 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the February 26th total of 4,194,059 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,544,939 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of IDEV traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.86. 1,248,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,297. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.24. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $61.11 and a 12-month high of $91.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.85.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,361,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,663,000 after acquiring an additional 508,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,432,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,623,000 after purchasing an additional 625,042 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,191,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,785,000 after purchasing an additional 120,712 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,508,000 after purchasing an additional 287,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 809,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,758,000 after buying an additional 80,383 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

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