Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Declines By 29.1%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 214 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the February 26th total of 302 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Price Performance

IOR remained flat at $18.01 during midday trading on Friday. 480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $73.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30.

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Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust organized in October 2001 that focuses on owning, acquiring and managing income-producing retail properties. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of grocery-anchored, multi-tenant retail shopping centers and strip retail centers designed to serve everyday consumer needs.

The REIT seeks out properties with solid cash flows and creditworthy anchor tenants, such as grocery and pharmacy operators, in small to mid-sized markets across the United States.

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