WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,364 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the February 26th total of 30,999 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,423 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.6%

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.77. 29,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,871. The firm has a market cap of $713.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.07. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $74.46.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOL. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada. The Index consists of 300 largest companies ranked by market capitalization from the WisdomTree DEFA Index.

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